Disney Illusion Island wins Game of the Year at TIGA Awards 2023

The UK trade body TIGA has revealed the winners of its annual awards, with Dlala Studios taking home the Game Of The Year award for Disney Illusion Island, which also won Best Social Game.

Ustwo Games won two prizes, including the Diversity Award and Creativity in Games for Desta: The Memories Between.

Sumo Digital won Best Large Studio, while Dlala Studios won Best Small Studio. Sumo Digital was also the first to win the new Best Talent Development Initiative category.

Two more categories were introduced this year: the Commitment To Workplace Wellbeing Award, which was won by Playground Games, and the Commitment to ESG, which was awarded to Rocksteady Studios.

HR director of Playground Games Geraldine Cross was given the Outstanding Individual Award, while Flix Interactive CEO John Tearle won the Outstanding Leadership Award.

The TIGA Awards 2023 took place last week at the Troxy London, with over 350 people in attendance.

Here's the full list of winners:

Game Of The Year 2023: Disney Illusion Island (Disney Games/Dlala Studios)

MechHead (Staffordshire University) Best QA and/or Localisation Provider: Testronic

Desta: The Memories Between (Ustwo games) Best Casual Game: PowerWash Simulator (Futurlab)

878 AD: Winchester Revealed (Sugar Creative) Best Educational, Serious or Simulation Game: Planet Planners (BBC/Mobile Pie)

Speech Graphics Best Role-Playing Game: Silverpoint: The Game (BBC/Jollywise)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Interactive Entertainment/Santa Monica Studio) Best Social Game: Disney Illusion Island (Disney Games/Dlala Studios)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me (Supermassive Games) Best AR/VR Game: Synapse (NDreams)

Desta: The Memories Between (Ustwo games) Best Small Studio: Dlala Studios

Love and Pies (Trailmix) Best Audio Services Provider: PitStop Productions

Starship Troopers: Terran Command (Slitherine Software UK) Best Legal Services Provider: Lewis Silkin LLP

John Tearle, CEO, Flix Interactive Best Recruitment Agency: Amiqus

TrailerFarm Best Publisher: Rebellion

Airship Interactive Best Visual Design: Horizon Call of the Mountain (Sony Interactive Entertainment/Guerrilla)

Birmingham City University Best Talent Development Initiative: Sumo Group

Norwich University of the Arts Best Large Studio: Sumo Digital

Rocksteady Studios Commitment To Workplace Wellbeing: Playground Games

Dovetail Games Outstanding Individual Of The Year 2023: Geraldine Cross, HR Director, Playground Games