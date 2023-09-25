Creative Industries unveils new €35m plan to grow UK entertainment sector

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Creative UK has revealed a new fund to add €35 million to grow the UK creative business sector.

In partnership with Triodos Bank, the Creative Growth Finance 2 investment is a part of the network's council's sector vision and UK government plans, revealed earlier this year.

The sector vision is listed below:

Grow creative clusters across the UK, adding £50 billion more in Gross Value Added (GVA). Goal Two: Build a highly-skilled, productive and inclusive workforce for the future, supporting one million more jobs across the UK

Build a highly-skilled, productive and inclusive workforce for the future, supporting one million more jobs across the UK Goal Three: Maximise the positive impact of the creative industries on individuals and communities, the environment and the UK's global standing.

Creative UK chief executive Caroline Norbury OBE said, "Over the past decade, the UK’s Creative Industries have grown more than 1.5 times the rate of the wider economy, currently generating £108 billion in economic value and employing 2.3 million people.

"However, this country's talented creative businesses are experiencing a significant gap between their immense growth potential and access to the vital capital they need to succeed."