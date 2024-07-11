Capcom, Shawn Layden confirmed for Gamescom Asia 2024

The organisers of Gamescom Asia have announced the first wave of names for this year's show, including former PlayStation exec Shawn Layden and the return of Capcom.

Gamescom Asia will once again be held at Singapore's Suntec Centre, and will run from October 17 to 20.

Capcom is the first major publisher to be confirmed as an exhibitor, with the company expected to bring some of its biggest upcoming games as well as hosting the Street Fighter 6 esports event Capcom Pro Tour 2024 Super Premier Singapore.

Other titles confirmed for the show floor include Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, Terratech Worlds, First Dwarf, and JDM: Japanese Drift Master. Over 150 exhibitors are expected come October.

Meanwhile, Shawn Layden will headline the business conference during Gamescom Asia with a fireside chat that explores his insights and predictions about the future of the video games industry.

Confirmed speakers also include Hooded Horse president and CFO Snow Rui, Dave the Diver game director Jaeho Hwang, and representatives from CD Projekt Red, Riot Games, Rovio, Sega, Team 17 and more.

The organisers have also confirmed the first few names for the consumer-facing entertainment stage, including Andrew Wincott – the voice actor behind Raphael from Baldur's Gate 3 – and J-pop singer-songwriter Shihori, who recently appeared in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Gamescom Asia 2024 will be the fourth edition of the show, and is expected to attract over 40,000 visitors. GamesIndustry.biz is a media partner for this year's event, and will be attending with support from the organisers.