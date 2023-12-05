Black Friday aftermath sees sales dip at retail | UK Boxed Charts

EA Sports FC 24 remained at the top of the UK boxed charts this week, followed by Hogwarts Legacy despite a slight decrease in sales for both titles.

GfK's report showed that all titles in the Top Ten saw a decrease in sales this week, as Black Friday promotions came to an end.

Super Mario Bros Wonder moved back into the Top Three, while Assassin's Creed: Mirage dropped out of the Top Ten falling from No.8 to No.11 experiencing a 39% decrease in sales.

Two new titles entered the charts this week – Batman: Arkham Trilogy at No.28 and The Walking Dead Destinies at No.29. Meanwhile, Cyberpunk 2077 and Forspoken made their way into the Top 20 as a result of ongoing price promotions.

Elsewhere, several titles returned to the physical charts this week including Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope which experienced an 83% increase in sales, in addition to Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, Stray, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Super Mario Party.

Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending December 2, 2023:

Last Week This Week Title 1 1 EA Sports FC 24 2 2 Hogwarts Legacy 4 3 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 3 4 Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 6 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 5 6 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 7 7 Nintendo Switch Sports 13 8 Minecraft (Nintendo Switch) 9 9 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 11 10 Mortal Kombat 1