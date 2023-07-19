Battlefield 2042 returns at No. 5 | UK Boxed Charts

FIFA 23 has once again returned to the No. 1 spot in the UK physical charts, and there's also a surprise return from another EA title.

EA Sports' final FIFA saw a 6% increase in sales last week, having received a 21% boost in last week's charts, GfK reported.

Meanwhile, Battlefield 2042 has re-entered the charts at No.5, with a large increase in sales due to a price promotion on consoles. Game sales overall rose 22% last week.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has remained at No. 2 for the second week, but Nintendo's title is expected to continue to sell well throughout the rest of the year.

Elsewhere, God of War Ragnarok has climbed the physical charts from No. 6 to No. 3 due to sales of hardware bundles, according to GfK. Final Fantasy 16 has fallen from its No. 4 spot last week to No. 11, with a 39% decrease in sales.

While no new titles have joined the charts this week, Five Night at Freddy's: Security Breach has returned at No. 18 with a 505% jump in sales. The Lego Harry Potter Collection is also back at No. 20, following a 139% increase in sales.

Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending July 15, 2023:

Last Week This Week Title 1 1 FIFA 23 2 2 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 6 3 God of War Ragnarok 3 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe N/A 5 Battlefield 2042 5 6 Hogwarts Legacy 8 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 7 8 Star Wars: Jedi Survivor 11 9 Minecraft (Switch) 19 10 Elden Ring

Last week’s data has been updated as GfK has now added nine new retailers to its panel.