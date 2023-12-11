Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora debuts at No.5 | UK Boxed Charts

Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora had to settle for No.5 in its debut week, with EA Sports FC 2024 still holding the top spot.

This is according to the GfK boxed charts which, as always, does not count digital sales so the game's overall performance is likely to be better.

While EA Sports FC held the top spot, Super Mario Bros Wonder has made it to No.2 followed by Hogwarts Legacy at No.3 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 at No.4.

The next new edition to the physical charts is Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition at No.15 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

This edition includes the base game and Phantom Liberty expansion, in addition to new features and improvements. Its position on the charts has pushed the base game up from No.15 to No.11 with a 3% increase in sales, mostly on PS4.

Elsewhere, the latest Sims 4 expansion, The Sims 4: For Rent, debuted at No.26.

The rest of the charts saw a few re-entries, including Football Manager 2024 at No.18 following the launch of a new PS5 version. Wreckfest came back at No.28 following a 97% rise in sales as a result of retail promotions of the PS5.

Meanwhile, Elden Ring is back in the Top 40 at No.25 due to price promotions, resulting in a 110% sales increase. Titles such as Mario Party Superstars, Super Mario Odyssey, Pokemon Violet, and Gotham Knights also made their way back into the charts this week.

Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending December 9, 2023: