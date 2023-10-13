Arma 3 footage used to spread misinformation about Israel-Palestine

Arma developer Bohemia Interactive has issued a statement criticising the use of in-game images by people online claiming it to be real war footage from Israel and Palestine.

In a statement released on social media, the studio shared its guide to identifying 'fake news' videos, which it had originally published when Arma 3 was used to spread misinformation around the war in Ukraine.

"With the tragic events currently unfolding in the Middle East, we feel it is vital to share once again our statement concerning the use of [Arma 3] as a source of fake news footage," the statement said.

"It’s disheartening for us to see the game we all love being used in this way. While we have found ways to tackle this issue somewhat effectively by closely cooperating with leading fact-checking agencies, sadly we can't mitigate it entirely.

"We can see many of you actively helping debunk such videos on various social media platforms, and we thank you for this."

We talked to Bohemia Interactive PR lead Pavel Křižka earlier this year about how the studio is combating game footage being misappropriated as real videos of warfare.