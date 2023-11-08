AppsFlyer acquires Devtodev

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

AppsFlyer has acquired the app and game developer analytics platform Devtodev.

With the acquisition, AppsFlyer aims to expand its business and product offerings.

Devtodev's resources will also be integrated into AppsFlyer's privacy cloud marketplace.

Devtodev was founded in 2014, and its resources include analysis of user behaviors, customizable data collection, and projection of future metrics.

"Devtodev's technology, team, and expertise are a perfect match for AppsFlyer, creating a synergy that fuels not just business growth but a visionary approach to the future," said AppsFlyer CEO Oren Kaniel.