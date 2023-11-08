If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

AppsFlyer acquires Devtodev

The acquisition intends to expand the analytics firm's business and privacy cloud marketplace resources

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

AppsFlyer has acquired the app and game developer analytics platform Devtodev.

With the acquisition, AppsFlyer aims to expand its business and product offerings.

Devtodev's resources will also be integrated into AppsFlyer's privacy cloud marketplace.

Devtodev was founded in 2014, and its resources include analysis of user behaviors, customizable data collection, and projection of future metrics.

"Devtodev's technology, team, and expertise are a perfect match for AppsFlyer, creating a synergy that fuels not just business growth but a visionary approach to the future," said AppsFlyer CEO Oren Kaniel.

