Another class action lawsuit accuses FunPlus of false advertising

It's the second lawsuit accusing the mobile studio to mislead consumer on in-game prices

Marie Dealessandri avatar
News by Marie Dealessandri Deputy Editor
Published on

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the publisher and developer of mobile title King of Avalon (FunPlus and its in-house studio KingsGroup) for false advertising.

The companies are accused of making it look like in-game purchases had been severely reduced when in fact the discounted price was the original price (see screenshot below, right).

Example of the alleged false advertising targeted by the lawsuit (screenshot provided by Pollock Cohen LLP)

As reported by Gaming on Phone earlier this month, the lawsuit was taken on by New York-based litigation firm Pollock Cohen LLP.

"We are investigating a class action against KingsGroup and FunPlus on behalf of customers who made in-game purchases in the King of Avalon mobile game," the firm explained. "We are investigating whether King of Avalon and FunPlus falsely advertise and sell game items in King of Avalon at allegedly substantial discounts to lure players to purchase packs based on deals that never existed.

"King of Avalon offers players discounted reward packs with a red-strikethrough line making it appear as if the prices have been significantly marked down. In reality, however, there may be no discounts – these were the same prices players would normally pay. The fraudulent limited time offers may have been sold to millions of players at up to $99.99 per purchase."

Players can now reach out to Pollock Cohen LLP should they wish to join the class-action lawsuit.

A similar lawsuit was filed against FunPlus in October 2022, this time targeting State of Survival. The accusations were the same, with the plaintiffs saying that the practice has been going on for years.

Back in 2018, the UK's Advertising Standards Agency deemed a King of Avalon ad misleading and FunPlus had to withdraw it.

Author
Marie Dealessandri avatar

Marie Dealessandri

Deputy Editor

Marie Dealessandri joined GamesIndustry.biz in 2019 to head its Academy section. A journalist since 2012, she started in games in 2016 at B2B magazine MCV. She can be found (rarely) tweeting @mariedeal, usually on a loop about Baldur’s Gate and the Dead Cells soundtrack.