African games market hits $863m throughout 2022

The Sub-Saharan gaming sector hit $863 million in consumer revenue in 2022.

A new report from Newzoo and Carry1st says the figure is up 8.7% year-on-year.

Mobile gaming earnings alone made up $778.6 million of the year's total, making up 90% of the games market sector.

PC gaming generated $49.4 million, and console gaming hit $34.8 million in 2022.

Additionally, the report focused on the gaming revenue among the countries Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Angola, Tanzania, Cameroon, and Uganda.

Nigeria at $249 million and South Africa at $236 million together makeup twice the consumer spending of the other countries.

By comparison in 2022:

Kenya -$46.5 million

Ethiopia - $42.7 million

Ghana - $34.6 million

Côte d'Ivoire - $31.9 million

Angola - $26 million

Tanzania - $23.4 million

Cameroon - $17.2 million

Uganda - $16 million

Looking ahead, the report projects that the Sub-Saharan games sector is poised to generate over $1 billion by 2024.