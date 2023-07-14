If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

African games market hits $863m throughout 2022

Nigeria and South Africa lead in gaming revenue of major Sub-Saharan countries

News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

The Sub-Saharan gaming sector hit $863 million in consumer revenue in 2022.

A new report from Newzoo and Carry1st says the figure is up 8.7% year-on-year.

Mobile gaming earnings alone made up $778.6 million of the year's total, making up 90% of the games market sector.

PC gaming generated $49.4 million, and console gaming hit $34.8 million in 2022.

Additionally, the report focused on the gaming revenue among the countries Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Angola, Tanzania, Cameroon, and Uganda.

Nigeria at $249 million and South Africa at $236 million together makeup twice the consumer spending of the other countries.

By comparison in 2022:

  • Kenya -$46.5 million
  • Ethiopia - $42.7 million
  • Ghana - $34.6 million
  • Côte d'Ivoire - $31.9 million
  • Angola - $26 million
  • Tanzania - $23.4 million
  • Cameroon - $17.2 million
  • Uganda - $16 million

Looking ahead, the report projects that the Sub-Saharan games sector is poised to generate over $1 billion by 2024.

