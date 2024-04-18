Ad Infinitum wins three prizes at this year's German Computer Game Awards

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Hekate's Ad Infinitum led this year's German Computer Game Awards with three honors.

The survival horror title took home the awards for Newcomer Award – Best Debut, Best Audio Design, and Best Story.

Among the event's 15 categories, Larian Studios creator of Baldur's Gate 3, whom we spoke with earlier today, won Best International Game.

While the German Computer Awards recognizes games across 15 categories, its winners and nominees also receive monetary prizes.

The Player of the Year and Best International Game award recipients do not receive prize money.

"The outstanding winning titles this year are an impressive demonstration of the great achievements that German game developers continue to produce," said managing director at Game (the German Games Industry Association) Felix Falk.

"Once again, the German Computer Game Awards are proof of the creativity and innovative spirit of the German games industry, even in the difficult economic situation of recent months."

Winners of the German Computer Game Awards 2024 are listed below:

Best German Game : Everspace 2 (Rockfish Games)

: Everspace 2 (Rockfish Games) Best International Game : Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Best Family Game : Spells & Secrets (Alchemist Interactive/Rokaplay)

: Spells & Secrets (Alchemist Interactive/Rokaplay) Newcomer Award – Best Debut : Ad Infinitum (Hekate/Nacon)

: Ad Infinitum (Hekate/Nacon) Newcomer Award – Best Prototype : Misgiven (Symmetry Break Studio)

: Misgiven (Symmetry Break Studio) Best Innovation and Technology : Marble Maze (Fox-Assembly)

: Marble Maze (Fox-Assembly) Best Serious Game: Friedrich Ebert – Der Weg zur Demokratie (Playing History/Stiftung Reichspräsident-Friedrich-Ebert-Gedenkstätte)

Friedrich Ebert – Der Weg zur Demokratie (Playing History/Stiftung Reichspräsident-Friedrich-Ebert-Gedenkstätte) Best Audio Design: Ad Infinitum (Hekate/Nacon)

Ad Infinitum (Hekate/Nacon) Best Game Design: Lose CTRL (Play From Your Heart)

Lose CTRL (Play From Your Heart) Best Graphic Design: The Bear – A Story from the World of Gra (Mucks! Games)

The Bear – A Story from the World of Gra (Mucks! Games) Best Mobile Game: Cat Rescue Story (Tivola Games)

Cat Rescue Story (Tivola Games) Best Story: Ad Infinitum (Hekate/Nacon)

Ad Infinitum (Hekate/Nacon) Studio of the Year: Pixel Maniacs

Pixel Maniacs Player of the Year: Maurice Weber

Maurice Weber Special Jury Award: Gaming ohne Grenzen