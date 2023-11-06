100 Thieves to cut 20% of its workforce

Esports and gaming organisation 100 Thieves has announced another round of layoffs.

As reported by The Verge, president and COO John Robinson confirmed that 20% of its workforce has been cut.

Redundancies will primarily affect the 100 Thieves Game Development Studio and energy drink brand Juvee, both of which will become independent companies, Robinson added.

"We're making these changes because we believe it's time for 100 Thieves to refocus on our core business and do less, better," Robinson wrote on X.

He continued: "As the economic landscape has changed in the past two years, the growth of our business did not keep pace with the growth of our organisation. We cannot afford as large of an organisation as before and that responsibility falls on me and Matt [Haag]."

Esports content lead Andrew White and head of social strategy Micah Kulish were among the many employees affected by the layoffs.

As noted by Esports Insider, 100 Thieves experienced layoffs in July 2022 followed by another round earlier this year.