Twitch appoints Kendra Johnson as GM of Global Content Development

Press Release Wednesday 27th September 2017 Share this article Share

Social video platform Twitch today announced that Kendra Johnson has joined as General Manager of Global Content Development and Emerging Markets. Kendra will be responsible for global content acquisition efforts while driving Twitch's business in the Latin America and Asia Pacific regions. In addition, Kendra will be overseeing all regional content development teams.

"Twitch's creator-first approach to monetization, moderation, and overall functionality, has ​elevated livestreaming​ from a hobby to a career," said Kendra Johnson. "​My goal is to ensure ​creators and viewers around the world are fully versed in both the depth of our offerings ​​and the strength of our community. It's these elements that collectively establish Twitch as the premier destination for interactive entertainment."

With 17 years in the entertainment industry, Kendra comes to Twitch from Maker Studios where she served as the Head of Distribution and Strategic Partnerships, developing and executing the company's content distribution strategy. Prior to Maker Studios, Kendra was the VP of Business Strategy, Planning and Development at ABC Family (now Freeform), and prior to that, was VP, Office of the President, Disney/ABC Television Group. Kendra began her career in the entertainment industry with Miramax Films where she worked in the finance department, and was an analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co. in the Investment Banking and Asset Management divisions. Kendra holds a BA from Yale University.

If you have jobs news to share or a new hire you want to shout about, please contact us on newhires@gamesindustry.biz