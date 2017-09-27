Sections

Twitch appoints Kendra Johnson as GM of Global Content Development

Maker Studios vet will oversee Latin America and Asia Pacific regions and all regional content development

Social video platform Twitch today announced that Kendra Johnson has joined as General Manager of Global Content Development and Emerging Markets. Kendra will be responsible for global content acquisition efforts while driving Twitch's business in the Latin America and Asia Pacific regions. In addition, Kendra will be overseeing all regional content development teams.

"Twitch's creator-first approach to monetization, moderation, and overall functionality, has ​elevated livestreaming​ from a hobby to a career," said Kendra Johnson. "​My goal is to ensure ​creators and viewers around the world are fully versed in both the depth of our offerings ​​and the strength of our community. It's these elements that collectively establish Twitch as the premier destination for interactive entertainment."

With 17 years in the entertainment industry, Kendra comes to Twitch from Maker Studios where she served as the Head of Distribution and Strategic Partnerships, developing and executing the company's content distribution strategy. Prior to Maker Studios, Kendra was the VP of Business Strategy, Planning and Development at ABC Family (now Freeform), and prior to that, was VP, Office of the President, Disney/ABC Television Group. Kendra began her career in the entertainment industry with Miramax Films where she worked in the finance department, and was an analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co. in the Investment Banking and Asset Management divisions. Kendra holds a BA from Yale University.

