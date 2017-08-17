Xbox One X preorder plans to be revealed at Gamescom Reservations for upcoming console reportedly opening up after this weekend's press conference

As GamesIndustry.biz publisher Chris Dring has already noted, Microsoft's press conference at Gamescom this weekend will be a big one for the platform holder.

While there are questions about how exactly Microsoft will use the show to ramp up the marketing push for the Xbox One X's November 7 launch, one thing attendees will see for sure is the beginning of the system's preorder campaign. Promotional emails from Microsoft's retail partners and the Microsoft Store itself today are promising that the Gamescome event will include details about how interested customers can reserve an Xbox One X of their own.

According to The Verge senior editor Tom Warren, Microsoft could open up reservations as soon as the Gamescom press briefing concludes, capitalizing on any viewers swayed into a purchase decision by the presentation.

Microsoft's press briefing is set for Sunday, August 20, at 9 p.m. CEST / 12 p.m. Pacific. We plan to carry a stream of the show here on GamesIndustry.biz.