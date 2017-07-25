Mobile and console boosted digital market 12% in June - SuperData GTA V had its best month ever, and Honor of Kings continued to dominate mobile with $150 million in revenue

Matthew Handrahan Editor-in-Chief Tuesday 25th July 2017

The global digital games market increased in value by 12% in June, according to SuperData, as Honor of Kings and League of Legends continued to dominate mobile and PC.

SuperData's June report actually showed a 16% drop for the PC market overall, the year-on-year comparison suffering due to the absence of a major release like Blizzard's Overwatch.

The upper reaches of the top-grossing PC chart is once again dominated by games that are popular in Asian markets, and China in particular: Crossfire, Fantasy Westward Journey Online II and Dungeon Fighter Online occupy second, third and fourth place respectively.

The impact of The International was evident in Dota 2's movement up the chart. Valve's Moba finished the month in fifth place, just a few days before the crowd-funded prize-pool for its biggest tournament broke yet another record.

According to SuperData, Grand Theft Auto V had its most successful month ever in June, finishing top of the console chart thanks to the popularity of a recent DLC release. Both Tekken 7 and Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy were somewhat surprising entries in the digital console chart, the former selling at least 200,000 digital copies and the latter placing ninth despite having only one day in June to earn revenue. The console market grew 12% overall.

The biggest growth was in mobile, however, which increased 17% year-on-year. The key game is still Tencent's Honor of Kings, which earned an estimated $150 million in June.