The bleatings will continue until morale improves | Creature Comforts

Before we begin, big thanks to Crepuscular Fluffle designer Merlijn Eskens for answering
the last column's call for a sheep picture so I had an excuse to use this column's headline. It is very much appreciated.
Unfortunately, I have to admit this headline is pure clickbait. As it stands right now, the threat of continued bleatings is an empty one. It has no teeth. No fangs, beaks, tails, or claws, dew or otherwise. Not even those cute little toe beans.
What I'm trying to say is that we have gone through our backlog of pet pictures, and I am once again asking for your zoological support.
Like a public radio pledge drive, we need your donations. Your pet pictures are vital to the work we do here, somehow. (Don't think too hard about it.)
You can help us out and do your part to secure a bright future for the Creature Comforts column by emailing your pet pics to
news@gamesindustry.biz with "Creature Comforts" in the subject line, along with your name and job title for the submission.
And if you want to go the extra mile, you can always convince your studio management to encourage everyone to do the same because just think what a morale boost it would be for everyone to scroll through a column looking for their co-workers' cute pets and then spending the rest of the day
talking with each other about what good pets they all are working extra hard to meet their deadlines.
Oh, and if 100 or so pet pictures below aren't quite enough, we have
the entire Creature Comforts archive for anyone who really wants to go down the rabbit hole and spend an afternoon on this.
Ace, submitted by Devolver Digital head of program management intelligence Karen Marshall
Aero, submitted by Devolver Digital influencer strategist Jess Morrison
Amadeus, submitted by Jasper & Jonas artist Indiana-Jonas
Amelia Rossi, submitted by Poppy Works concept artist Erica Rossi
Apollo, submitted by Titan Forge senior UI artist Marilyn Brackett
Arnold, submitted by Supermassive Games facilities coordinator Sally Squibb
Ava, submitted by Devolver Digital head of program management intelligence Karen Marshall
Axel, submitted by Devolver Digital head of program management intelligence Karen Marshall
Baby Dave, submitted by Phantom Coast sound designer Stephanie Engelbrecht
Barney, submitted by CI Games head of global communications and events Jon Wilcox
Blue and SlowJam, submitted by sound designer and composer Adam "Doseone" Drucker
Bob Garlic, submitted by Visai Games lead producer Shahrin Khan
Bowser and Happy, submitted by Gameforge platform developer Matthias Emmert
Buho, submitted by Nour Team designer, engineer, and composer Maximillian Mueller
Bulut, submitted by Slow Bros. 3D artist Kardi Babal
Calcifer, submitted by Kitfox Games art gremlin Quinn Viau
Casper, submitted by Supermassive Games community manager Georgina Howlett
Cat, submitted by Devolver Digital marketing manager Robbie Paterson
Cat, submitted by Crespuscular Fluffle game designer Merljin Eskens
Chickpea, submitted by Supermassive Games QA manager Tom Nicholas
Chuckles, submitted by Devolver Digital senior influencer strategist Clara Sia
Cléo, submitted by Devolver Digital head of licensing Fée-Heyer
Cleopatra Nieto, submitted by Poppy Works level designer Eber Nieto
Comox The Cat, submitted by Kixeye Canada executive producer Alan Freemantle
Daisy, submitted by Aggro Crab community manager Paige
Diego, submitted by Devolver Digital creative marketing specialist John Tyrrell
Dog, submitted by Crespuscular Fluffle game designer Merljin Eskens
Donna, submitted by Gameforge senior payment support specialist Patrick Krause
Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell and Baja Blast, submitted by Poppy Works head of QA Charlotte Taff
Edmund, submitted by Supermassive Games narrative production manager Jill Poskanzer
Emona, submitted by Gameforge QA specialist Nina Gole
Fenrir, submitted by Phantom Coast lead programmer Leon Berghorst-Dam
Fenwick, submitted by Devolver Digital senior influencer strategist Clara Sia
Fern, submitted by Devolver Digital support specialist Rachel Mills
Flocke, submitted by Gameforge head of localization Sarah Müller and QA lead Sven Müller
Foss, submitted by Visai Games lead producer Shahrin Khan
Frank Jaeger, submitted by Poppy Works pixel animator Scott Brown
Frost, submitted by Devolver Digital producer Anna Sajecka
Frumpkin (left) and Caleb, submitted by Supermassive Games senior technical artist Connor McKee
Heyko, submitted by Gameforge legal counsel
Hobbs, submitted by Devolver Digital creative marketing specialist John Tyrrell
Hunter Jose, submitted by Gameforge head of PR and global communications Reinaldo Rendon
James, David, Teddy, and flock, submitted by Titan Forge senior UI artist Marilyn Brackett
Jeri, submitted by Devolver Digital senior influencer strategist Clara Sia
Jessie, submitted by Ron, tech director at Inflexion Games
Jo, submitted by Devolver Digital senior influencer strategist Clara Sia
Johnny (above) and Nicky, submitted by Gameforge security engineer Lukas Wingerberg
Josie!, submitted by Galvanic Games community manager Mads
Jun, submitted by Kitfox Games art gremlin Quinn Viau
Kanelaki, submitted by Gameforge community management team lead Mathias Bialk
Kikimora, submitted by Titan Forge associate level designer Hugh Weymouth
KILLER QUEEN, submitted by Aggro Crab sound designer archetype Winter McFarland
Kola, submitted by Sandsoft VP of publishing Miikka Lindgren
Lady, submitted by Supermassive Games senior UI artist Liam Shalloo
Lexi, submitted by Supermassive Games community manager Georgina Howlett
Lilo, submitted by SuperScale growth marketing manager Nicholas Coles
Lily, submitted by Inflexion Games VFX artist Martina Goddyear
Loki, submitted by Gameforge business development manager Jennifer Bergmann
Louis, submitted by Roost Games business developer Joni van der Leeuw
Luca, submitted by Inflexion Games senior QA Bre Jackson
Lucy, submitted by Gameforge community manager Ricardo Diaz
Lulu, submitted by Gameforge concept artist Wei Yang
Mabel and Phoebe, submitted by Titan Forge release manager Kabir Barry
Meogi, submitted by Phantom Coast 2D environment artist John Cactian
Meoru, submitted by Sandsoft senior product manager Jongin Park
Milo Manolo Ross, submitted by Poppy Works lead programmer Kaylee Maya
Minerva, submitted by Supermassive Games senior UI artist Liam Shalloo
Minka, submitted by Gameforge development team lead Florian Mycka
Miso (left) and Poko, submitted by Aggro Crab producer Joanna Lin
Mojo, submitted by Gameforge game writer Simone Kilian
Nala, submitted by Gameforge QA specialist Nina Gole
Neko Case Ludlow, submitted by Devolver Digital special operations specialist Kate Ludlow
Nemo and Mitzi, submitted by Aggro Crab creative director Caelan Pollock
Nixie, submitted by Inflexion Games director of people and culture Leanne Anderson
Nori, submitted by Nour Team creative lead and head chef Tj Hughes
Obi, submitted by Outright Games digital release manager Foley Butler
Old Man Dave, submitted by Phantom Coast sound designer Stephanie Engelbrecht
Olive, submitted by Devolver Digital head of licensing Fée Heyer
Ori, submitted by Gameforge community manager Gülşah Öztürk
Orpheus and Q, submitted by Gameforge project manager Franzi J
Oscar and Evelyn, submitted by Devolver Digital web developer Eli Penner
Palinka, submitted by Gameforge product manager Lucas Bourguignon
Phyllis, submitted by Nerial 2D artist Helen O'Dell
Pixie, submitted by Nerial community manager Issy Reeve
Poko, submitted by Aggro Crab producer Joanna Lin
Poppy, submitted by Supermassive Games digital content creator Tara Bunker
Quasar, submitted by Titan Forge concept art lead John Bridges
Ray, submitted by Titan Forge senior UI artist Marilyn Brackett
Ray (left) and Finn, submitted by Ultra head of partnerships Janneke van Swetselar and ZBD SVP of business development Igor Melniks
Rocky, submitted by Titan Forge localization director Estelle Bailly
Rue, submitted by Titan Forge QA analyst Basir McGee
Rufus, submitted by Hi-Rez Studios COO Vero Lallier
Rylai, submitted by Ico Partners communications manager Maria (Masha) Khodaeva
Sadie and Maurlin McKee, submitted by Poppy Works producer Rose McKee
Sesame Bagel, submitted by Aggro Crab level designer Phillip Corrado
Sickan, submitted by Midjiwan general manager Christian Lövstedt
Sisko, submitted by Inflexion Games technical artist Euan Mckay
Snips, submitted by Nerial community manager Issy Reeve
Somi, submitted by GF Live producer Na Ra Park
Spengler (top) and Einstein, submitted by Kixeye player support manager Kari Franz
Tango (in memoriam), submitted by Slow Bros. 3D artist Kardi Babal
Thaddeus, submitted by Devolver Digital support specialist Rachel Mills
Toffee (below) and Mochi, submitted by Gameforge software developer Yuka Chen
Tom, submitted by Gameforge general counsel Dr. Martin Sester
Tommy and Lea, submitted by Gameforge graphic artist Johanna Lessing
Tony, submitted by Titan Forge marketing specialist Prarthana Ramesh
Truffles, submitted by Sandsoft art lead Shaun Yow
Tutu, submitted by Aggro Crab studio head Nick Kaman
Twix, submitted by Devolver Digital influencer strategist Jess Morrison
Xena, submitted by Devolver Digital lead compliance analyst Kavan Chana
Zoe (in memoriam), submitted by Jasper & Jonas game designer and programmer Jasper Oprel