The bleatings will continue until morale improves | Creature Comforts

The news in gaming has been 'ruff' of late, but here are a bunch of cute pet pictures that might help us all cope

It's a good sheep.
Brendan Sinclair avatar
Feature by Brendan Sinclair Managing Editor
Published on

Before we begin, big thanks to Crepuscular Fluffle designer Merlijn Eskens for answering the last column's call for a sheep picture so I had an excuse to use this column's headline. It is very much appreciated.

Unfortunately, I have to admit this headline is pure clickbait. As it stands right now, the threat of continued bleatings is an empty one. It has no teeth. No fangs, beaks, tails, or claws, dew or otherwise. Not even those cute little toe beans.

What I'm trying to say is that we have gone through our backlog of pet pictures, and I am once again asking for your zoological support.

Like a public radio pledge drive, we need your donations. Your pet pictures are vital to the work we do here, somehow. (Don't think too hard about it.)

You can help us out and do your part to secure a bright future for the Creature Comforts column by emailing your pet pics to news@gamesindustry.biz with "Creature Comforts" in the subject line, along with your name and job title for the submission.

And if you want to go the extra mile, you can always convince your studio management to encourage everyone to do the same because just think what a morale boost it would be for everyone to scroll through a column looking for their co-workers' cute pets and then spending the rest of the day talking with each other about what good pets they all are working extra hard to meet their deadlines.

Oh, and if 100 or so pet pictures below aren't quite enough, we have the entire Creature Comforts archive for anyone who really wants to go down the rabbit hole and spend an afternoon on this.

It's a good dog.
Ace, submitted by Devolver Digital head of program management intelligence Karen Marshall
It's a good kitty.
Aero, submitted by Devolver Digital influencer strategist Jess Morrison
It's a good dog.
Amadeus, submitted by Jasper & Jonas artist Indiana-Jonas
It's a good kitty.
Amelia Rossi, submitted by Poppy Works concept artist Erica Rossi
It's a good dog.
Apollo, submitted by Titan Forge senior UI artist Marilyn Brackett
It's a good kitty.
Arnold, submitted by Supermassive Games facilities coordinator Sally Squibb
It's a good dog.
Ava, submitted by Devolver Digital head of program management intelligence Karen Marshall
It's a good dog.
Axel, submitted by Devolver Digital head of program management intelligence Karen Marshall
It's a good bunny.
Baby Dave, submitted by Phantom Coast sound designer Stephanie Engelbrecht
It's a good dog.
Barney, submitted by CI Games head of global communications and events Jon Wilcox
It's two good kitties.
Blue and SlowJam, submitted by sound designer and composer Adam "Doseone" Drucker
It's a good kitty.
Bob Garlic, submitted by Visai Games lead producer Shahrin Khan
It's two good dogs.
Bowser and Happy, submitted by Gameforge platform developer Matthias Emmert
It's a good kitty.
Buho, submitted by Nour Team designer, engineer, and composer Maximillian Mueller
It's a good kitty.
Bulut, submitted by Slow Bros. 3D artist Kardi Babal
It's a good kitty.
Calcifer, submitted by Kitfox Games art gremlin Quinn Viau
It's a good dog.
Casper, submitted by Supermassive Games community manager Georgina Howlett
It's a good kitty.
Cat, submitted by Devolver Digital marketing manager Robbie Paterson
It's a good kitty.
Cat, submitted by Crespuscular Fluffle game designer Merljin Eskens
It's a good kitty.
Chickpea, submitted by Supermassive Games QA manager Tom Nicholas
It's a good bunny.
Chuckles, submitted by Devolver Digital senior influencer strategist Clara Sia
It's a good kitty.
Cléo, submitted by Devolver Digital head of licensing Fée-Heyer
It's a good kitty.
Cleopatra Nieto, submitted by Poppy Works level designer Eber Nieto
It's a good kitty.
Comox The Cat, submitted by Kixeye Canada executive producer Alan Freemantle
It's a good dog.
Daisy, submitted by Aggro Crab community manager Paige
It's a good kitty.
Diego, submitted by Devolver Digital creative marketing specialist John Tyrrell
It's a good dog.
Dog, submitted by Crespuscular Fluffle game designer Merljin Eskens
It's a good dog.
Donna, submitted by Gameforge senior payment support specialist Patrick Krause
It's two good critters.
Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell and Baja Blast, submitted by Poppy Works head of QA Charlotte Taff
It's a good kitty.
Edmund, submitted by Supermassive Games narrative production manager Jill Poskanzer
It's a good kitty.
Emona, submitted by Gameforge QA specialist Nina Gole
It's a good kitty.
Fenrir, submitted by Phantom Coast lead programmer Leon Berghorst-Dam
It's a good bunny.
Fenwick, submitted by Devolver Digital senior influencer strategist Clara Sia
It's a good dog.
Fern, submitted by Devolver Digital support specialist Rachel Mills
It's a good dog.
Flocke, submitted by Gameforge head of localization Sarah Müller and QA lead Sven Müller
It's a good kitty.
Foss, submitted by Visai Games lead producer Shahrin Khan
It's a good kitty.
Frank Jaeger, submitted by Poppy Works pixel animator Scott Brown
It's a good dog.
Frost, submitted by Devolver Digital producer Anna Sajecka
It's two good kitties.
Frumpkin (left) and Caleb, submitted by Supermassive Games senior technical artist Connor McKee
It's a droid.
Heyko, submitted by Gameforge legal counsel
It's a good kitty.
Hobbs, submitted by Devolver Digital creative marketing specialist John Tyrrell
It's a good dog.
Hunter Jose, submitted by Gameforge head of PR and global communications Reinaldo Rendon
It's a bunch of good birdies.
James, David, Teddy, and flock, submitted by Titan Forge senior UI artist Marilyn Brackett
It's a good bunny.
Jeri, submitted by Devolver Digital senior influencer strategist Clara Sia
It's a good dog.
Jessie, submitted by Ron, tech director at Inflexion Games
It's a good bunny.
Jo, submitted by Devolver Digital senior influencer strategist Clara Sia
It's two good kitties.
Johnny (above) and Nicky, submitted by Gameforge security engineer Lukas Wingerberg
It's a good dog.
Josie!, submitted by Galvanic Games community manager Mads
It's a good kitty.
Jun, submitted by Kitfox Games art gremlin Quinn Viau
It's a good kitty.
Kanelaki, submitted by Gameforge community management team lead Mathias Bialk
It's a good kitty.
Kikimora, submitted by Titan Forge associate level designer Hugh Weymouth
It's a good kitty.
KILLER QUEEN, submitted by Aggro Crab sound designer archetype Winter McFarland
It's a good dog.
Kola, submitted by Sandsoft VP of publishing Miikka Lindgren
It's a good turtle.
Lady, submitted by Supermassive Games senior UI artist Liam Shalloo
It's a good kitty.
Lexi, submitted by Supermassive Games community manager Georgina Howlett
It's a good kitty.
Lilo, submitted by SuperScale growth marketing manager Nicholas Coles
It's a good kitty.
Lily, submitted by Inflexion Games VFX artist Martina Goddyear
It's a good kitty.
Loki, submitted by Gameforge business development manager Jennifer Bergmann
It's a good kitty.
Louis, submitted by Roost Games business developer Joni van der Leeuw
It's a good dog.
Luca, submitted by Inflexion Games senior QA Bre Jackson
It's a good dog.
Lucy, submitted by Gameforge community manager Ricardo Diaz
It's a good kitty.
Lulu, submitted by Gameforge concept artist Wei Yang
It's two good dogs.
Mabel and Phoebe, submitted by Titan Forge release manager Kabir Barry
It's a good kitty.
Meogi, submitted by Phantom Coast 2D environment artist John Cactian
It's a good dog.
Meoru, submitted by Sandsoft senior product manager Jongin Park
It's a good dog.
Milo Manolo Ross, submitted by Poppy Works lead programmer Kaylee Maya
It's a good kitty.
Minerva, submitted by Supermassive Games senior UI artist Liam Shalloo
It's a good kitty.
Minka, submitted by Gameforge development team lead Florian Mycka
It's two good kitties.
Miso (left) and Poko, submitted by Aggro Crab producer Joanna Lin
It's a good dog.
Mojo, submitted by Gameforge game writer Simone Kilian
It's a good kitty.
Nala, submitted by Gameforge QA specialist Nina Gole
It's a good dog.
Neko Case Ludlow, submitted by Devolver Digital special operations specialist Kate Ludlow
It's two good kitties.
Nemo and Mitzi, submitted by Aggro Crab creative director Caelan Pollock
It's a good dog.
Nixie, submitted by Inflexion Games director of people and culture Leanne Anderson
It's a good kitty.
Nori, submitted by Nour Team creative lead and head chef Tj Hughes
It's a good kitty.
Obi, submitted by Outright Games digital release manager Foley Butler
It's a good bunny.
Old Man Dave, submitted by Phantom Coast sound designer Stephanie Engelbrecht
It's a good dog.
Olive, submitted by Devolver Digital head of licensing Fée Heyer
It's a good dog.
Ori, submitted by Gameforge community manager Gülşah Öztürk
It's two good kitties.
Orpheus and Q, submitted by Gameforge project manager Franzi J
It's two good kitties.
Oscar and Evelyn, submitted by Devolver Digital web developer Eli Penner
It's a good kitty.
Palinka, submitted by Gameforge product manager Lucas Bourguignon
It's a good kitty.
Phyllis, submitted by Nerial 2D artist Helen O'Dell
It's a good dog.
Pixie, submitted by Nerial community manager Issy Reeve
It's a good kitty.
Poko, submitted by Aggro Crab producer Joanna Lin
It's a good kitty.
Poppy, submitted by Supermassive Games digital content creator Tara Bunker
It's a good kitty.
Quasar, submitted by Titan Forge concept art lead John Bridges
It's a good kitty.
Ray, submitted by Titan Forge senior UI artist Marilyn Brackett
It's two good dogs.
Ray (left) and Finn, submitted by Ultra head of partnerships Janneke van Swetselar and ZBD SVP of business development Igor Melniks
It's a good dog.
Rocky, submitted by Titan Forge localization director Estelle Bailly
It's a good dog.
Rue, submitted by Titan Forge QA analyst Basir McGee
It's a good dog.
Rufus, submitted by Hi-Rez Studios COO Vero Lallier
It's a good dog peeking out from under a couch.
Rylai, submitted by Ico Partners communications manager Maria (Masha) Khodaeva
It's a good kitty and a good dog, sharing a pet bed.
Sadie and Maurlin McKee, submitted by Poppy Works producer Rose McKee
It's a good kitty.
Sesame Bagel, submitted by Aggro Crab level designer Phillip Corrado
It's a good dog.
Sickan, submitted by Midjiwan general manager Christian Lövstedt
It's a good kitty.
Sisko, submitted by Inflexion Games technical artist Euan Mckay
It's a good kitty.
Snips, submitted by Nerial community manager Issy Reeve
It's a good dog.
Somi, submitted by GF Live producer Na Ra Park
It's a good kitty and a good dog.
Spengler (top) and Einstein, submitted by Kixeye player support manager Kari Franz
It's a good kitty.
Tango (in memoriam), submitted by Slow Bros. 3D artist Kardi Babal
It's a good dog.
Thaddeus, submitted by Devolver Digital support specialist Rachel Mills
It's two good critters.
Toffee (below) and Mochi, submitted by Gameforge software developer Yuka Chen
It's a good kitty.
Tom, submitted by Gameforge general counsel Dr. Martin Sester
It's two good kitties.
Tommy and Lea, submitted by Gameforge graphic artist Johanna Lessing
It's a good dog.
Tony, submitted by Titan Forge marketing specialist Prarthana Ramesh
It's a good dog.
Truffles, submitted by Sandsoft art lead Shaun Yow
It's a good bunny.
Tutu, submitted by Aggro Crab studio head Nick Kaman
It's a good kitty.
Twix, submitted by Devolver Digital influencer strategist Jess Morrison
It's a good kitty.
Xena, submitted by Devolver Digital lead compliance analyst Kavan Chana
It's a small child holding a good cat. It's possible the child may also be good. Such determinations fall outside our purview.
Zoe (in memoriam), submitted by Jasper & Jonas game designer and programmer Jasper Oprel
