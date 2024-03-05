The bleatings will continue until morale improves | Creature Comforts

Before we begin, big thanks to Crepuscular Fluffle designer Merlijn Eskens for answering the last column's call for a sheep picture so I had an excuse to use this column's headline. It is very much appreciated.

Unfortunately, I have to admit this headline is pure clickbait. As it stands right now, the threat of continued bleatings is an empty one. It has no teeth. No fangs, beaks, tails, or claws, dew or otherwise. Not even those cute little toe beans.

What I'm trying to say is that we have gone through our backlog of pet pictures, and I am once again asking for your zoological support.

Like a public radio pledge drive, we need your donations. Your pet pictures are vital to the work we do here, somehow. (Don't think too hard about it.)

You can help us out and do your part to secure a bright future for the Creature Comforts column by emailing your pet pics to news@gamesindustry.biz with "Creature Comforts" in the subject line, along with your name and job title for the submission.

And if you want to go the extra mile, you can always convince your studio management to encourage everyone to do the same because just think what a morale boost it would be for everyone to scroll through a column looking for their co-workers' cute pets and then spending the rest of the day talking with each other about what good pets they all are working extra hard to meet their deadlines.

Oh, and if 100 or so pet pictures below aren't quite enough, we have the entire Creature Comforts archive for anyone who really wants to go down the rabbit hole and spend an afternoon on this.

Ace, submitted by Devolver Digital head of program management intelligence Karen Marshall

Aero, submitted by Devolver Digital influencer strategist Jess Morrison

Amadeus, submitted by Jasper & Jonas artist Indiana-Jonas

Amelia Rossi, submitted by Poppy Works concept artist Erica Rossi

Apollo, submitted by Titan Forge senior UI artist Marilyn Brackett

Arnold, submitted by Supermassive Games facilities coordinator Sally Squibb

Ava, submitted by Devolver Digital head of program management intelligence Karen Marshall

Axel, submitted by Devolver Digital head of program management intelligence Karen Marshall

Baby Dave, submitted by Phantom Coast sound designer Stephanie Engelbrecht

Barney, submitted by CI Games head of global communications and events Jon Wilcox

Blue and SlowJam, submitted by sound designer and composer Adam "Doseone" Drucker

Bob Garlic, submitted by Visai Games lead producer Shahrin Khan

Bowser and Happy, submitted by Gameforge platform developer Matthias Emmert

Buho, submitted by Nour Team designer, engineer, and composer Maximillian Mueller

Bulut, submitted by Slow Bros. 3D artist Kardi Babal

Calcifer, submitted by Kitfox Games art gremlin Quinn Viau

Casper, submitted by Supermassive Games community manager Georgina Howlett

Cat, submitted by Devolver Digital marketing manager Robbie Paterson

Cat, submitted by Crespuscular Fluffle game designer Merljin Eskens

Chickpea, submitted by Supermassive Games QA manager Tom Nicholas

Chuckles, submitted by Devolver Digital senior influencer strategist Clara Sia

Cléo, submitted by Devolver Digital head of licensing Fée-Heyer

Cleopatra Nieto, submitted by Poppy Works level designer Eber Nieto

Comox The Cat, submitted by Kixeye Canada executive producer Alan Freemantle

Daisy, submitted by Aggro Crab community manager Paige

Diego, submitted by Devolver Digital creative marketing specialist John Tyrrell

Dog, submitted by Crespuscular Fluffle game designer Merljin Eskens

Donna, submitted by Gameforge senior payment support specialist Patrick Krause

Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell and Baja Blast, submitted by Poppy Works head of QA Charlotte Taff

Edmund, submitted by Supermassive Games narrative production manager Jill Poskanzer

Emona, submitted by Gameforge QA specialist Nina Gole

Fenrir, submitted by Phantom Coast lead programmer Leon Berghorst-Dam

Fenwick, submitted by Devolver Digital senior influencer strategist Clara Sia

Fern, submitted by Devolver Digital support specialist Rachel Mills

Flocke, submitted by Gameforge head of localization Sarah Müller and QA lead Sven Müller

Foss, submitted by Visai Games lead producer Shahrin Khan

Frank Jaeger, submitted by Poppy Works pixel animator Scott Brown

Frost, submitted by Devolver Digital producer Anna Sajecka

Frumpkin (left) and Caleb, submitted by Supermassive Games senior technical artist Connor McKee

Heyko, submitted by Gameforge legal counsel

Hobbs, submitted by Devolver Digital creative marketing specialist John Tyrrell

Hunter Jose, submitted by Gameforge head of PR and global communications Reinaldo Rendon

James, David, Teddy, and flock, submitted by Titan Forge senior UI artist Marilyn Brackett

Jeri, submitted by Devolver Digital senior influencer strategist Clara Sia

Jessie, submitted by Ron, tech director at Inflexion Games

Jo, submitted by Devolver Digital senior influencer strategist Clara Sia

Johnny (above) and Nicky, submitted by Gameforge security engineer Lukas Wingerberg

Josie!, submitted by Galvanic Games community manager Mads

Jun, submitted by Kitfox Games art gremlin Quinn Viau

Kanelaki, submitted by Gameforge community management team lead Mathias Bialk

Kikimora, submitted by Titan Forge associate level designer Hugh Weymouth

KILLER QUEEN, submitted by Aggro Crab sound designer archetype Winter McFarland

Kola, submitted by Sandsoft VP of publishing Miikka Lindgren

Lady, submitted by Supermassive Games senior UI artist Liam Shalloo

Lexi, submitted by Supermassive Games community manager Georgina Howlett

Lilo, submitted by SuperScale growth marketing manager Nicholas Coles

Lily, submitted by Inflexion Games VFX artist Martina Goddyear

Loki, submitted by Gameforge business development manager Jennifer Bergmann

Louis, submitted by Roost Games business developer Joni van der Leeuw

Luca, submitted by Inflexion Games senior QA Bre Jackson

Lucy, submitted by Gameforge community manager Ricardo Diaz

Lulu, submitted by Gameforge concept artist Wei Yang

Mabel and Phoebe, submitted by Titan Forge release manager Kabir Barry

Meogi, submitted by Phantom Coast 2D environment artist John Cactian

Meoru, submitted by Sandsoft senior product manager Jongin Park

Milo Manolo Ross, submitted by Poppy Works lead programmer Kaylee Maya

Minerva, submitted by Supermassive Games senior UI artist Liam Shalloo

Minka, submitted by Gameforge development team lead Florian Mycka

Miso (left) and Poko, submitted by Aggro Crab producer Joanna Lin

Mojo, submitted by Gameforge game writer Simone Kilian

Nala, submitted by Gameforge QA specialist Nina Gole

Neko Case Ludlow, submitted by Devolver Digital special operations specialist Kate Ludlow

Nemo and Mitzi, submitted by Aggro Crab creative director Caelan Pollock

Nixie, submitted by Inflexion Games director of people and culture Leanne Anderson

Nori, submitted by Nour Team creative lead and head chef Tj Hughes

Obi, submitted by Outright Games digital release manager Foley Butler

Old Man Dave, submitted by Phantom Coast sound designer Stephanie Engelbrecht

Olive, submitted by Devolver Digital head of licensing Fée Heyer

Ori, submitted by Gameforge community manager Gülşah Öztürk

Orpheus and Q, submitted by Gameforge project manager Franzi J

Oscar and Evelyn, submitted by Devolver Digital web developer Eli Penner

Palinka, submitted by Gameforge product manager Lucas Bourguignon

Phyllis, submitted by Nerial 2D artist Helen O'Dell

Pixie, submitted by Nerial community manager Issy Reeve

Poko, submitted by Aggro Crab producer Joanna Lin

Poppy, submitted by Supermassive Games digital content creator Tara Bunker

Quasar, submitted by Titan Forge concept art lead John Bridges

Ray, submitted by Titan Forge senior UI artist Marilyn Brackett

Ray (left) and Finn, submitted by Ultra head of partnerships Janneke van Swetselar and ZBD SVP of business development Igor Melniks

Rocky, submitted by Titan Forge localization director Estelle Bailly

Rue, submitted by Titan Forge QA analyst Basir McGee

Rufus, submitted by Hi-Rez Studios COO Vero Lallier

Rylai, submitted by Ico Partners communications manager Maria (Masha) Khodaeva

Sadie and Maurlin McKee, submitted by Poppy Works producer Rose McKee

Sesame Bagel, submitted by Aggro Crab level designer Phillip Corrado

Sickan, submitted by Midjiwan general manager Christian Lövstedt

Sisko, submitted by Inflexion Games technical artist Euan Mckay

Snips, submitted by Nerial community manager Issy Reeve

Somi, submitted by GF Live producer Na Ra Park

Spengler (top) and Einstein, submitted by Kixeye player support manager Kari Franz

Tango (in memoriam), submitted by Slow Bros. 3D artist Kardi Babal

Thaddeus, submitted by Devolver Digital support specialist Rachel Mills

Toffee (below) and Mochi, submitted by Gameforge software developer Yuka Chen

Tom, submitted by Gameforge general counsel Dr. Martin Sester

Tommy and Lea, submitted by Gameforge graphic artist Johanna Lessing

Tony, submitted by Titan Forge marketing specialist Prarthana Ramesh

Truffles, submitted by Sandsoft art lead Shaun Yow

Tutu, submitted by Aggro Crab studio head Nick Kaman

Twix, submitted by Devolver Digital influencer strategist Jess Morrison

Xena, submitted by Devolver Digital lead compliance analyst Kavan Chana