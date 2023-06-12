Playdigious opens new publishing arm

Playdigious has announced the creation of a new publishing unit called Playdigious Originals.

The label will be focusing on indie titles releasing on PC and console, with its debut title being turned-based RPG Fretless – The Wrath of Riffson from developer Ritual Studios.

CEO Xavier Liard commented: "This label aims to provide a platform for independent developers to showcase their creativity and commit to deliver unique and innovative gaming experiences to players worldwide. I want to thank Ritual Studios for being the first developer to sign on to Playdigious Originals, we have high hopes for Fretless and look forward to an exciting time ahead."

Playdigious is known for its ports (and publication) of successful indie hits to mobile, including Dead Cells and Mini Metro. Liard gave a talk at PGC earlier this year about mobile opportunities for PC and console titles.

The company was acquired by Fragbite in 2021.