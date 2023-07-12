Mobile games pull in $41bn globally during H1 2023

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

During the first half of 2023, global mobile game consumer spending reached $41 billion, according to data.ai's latest report.

The analyst firm highlights that May saw game revenue hit $94 million worldwide. The highest the month has seen since 2020.

Regarding digital store breakdown, game spending on iOS remained flat year-on-year for the H1 period at $24.6 billion worldwide.

The Google Play store's spending reached $16.3 billion, by comparison H1 2022 amassed $16.6 billion.

The top-earning mobile games during the first half of the year saw the usual suspects:

Honor of Kings (Tencent)

Candy Crush Saga (King)

Roblox (Roblox)

Coin Master (Moon Active)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

Additionally, game downloads reached 30.4 billion worldwide during the six months. The Google Play store made up the bulk of game downloads at 26.1 billion, whereas iOS saw 4.3 billion.