ESRB asks FTC to approve facial recognition age checker

The ESRB has proposed that the FTC greenlight facial recognition technology as a method to detect a user's age.

In collaboration with digital identity firm Yoti, Epic Games subsidiary and software company SuperAwesome, the proposal claims that the Privacy-Protective Facial Age Estimation is said to accurately determine a person's age.

The process steps of verification include:

The user takes a photo of themselves

The system then checks if there's a live human face in the frame

The image is then uploaded to Yoti's backend server for estimation

Regarding safety concerns for those who use the technology, including minors, the proposal said, "Images are immediately, permanently deleted, and not used by Yoti for training purposes."

Additionally, the document claims that the facial recognition does not presential a substantial risk to parents' privacy or potential biases.

The proposal also said, "To the extent that there is any risk, it is easily outweighed by the benefits to consumers and businesses of using this [Facial Age Estimation] method."