EA Sports FC pulls in 11 million users during debut week

EA Sports FC 24 has reached a player account of 11.3 million globally since the week of its launch.

Meanwhile, EA Sports FC Mobile hit 11.2 million users ten days after its release.

Additionally, the mobile title was downloaded by 2.2 million players on the day of its launch.

"In addition to welcoming back millions of our longtime players, new players in FC 24 are up nearly 20% year over year, showing the excitement of football fans everywhere to join the Club," said EA Sports president Cam Weber.

"We are building the world's biggest football community through EA Sports FC, and we're just getting started."

Last week, EA Sports FC 24 was the UK's second-biggest retail launch of 2023.