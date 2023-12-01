EA open sources photosensitivity analysis technology

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

EA has made its photosensitivity analysis tool open source.

The resource, known as IRIS, offers users an analysis to check content for flashing lights or rapidly changing spatial patterns. It aims to be used by developers early on in their development cycles.

IRIS has been tested on titles such as Madden NFL 24, EA Sports FC 24, and EA Sports WRC.

As per the UK's Epilepsy Society and the US Epilepsy Foundation, at least 5% of the 50 million people globally who have epilepsy are photosensitive.

EA senior VP of global affairs, Kerry Hopkins, said, "We are continuing to build on that pledge by open-sourcing our photosensitivity tool, IRIS, and opening up the use of additional patented technology which could help players with motor, cognitive, visual, and/or other disabilities have a smoother game experience."

Additionally, EA is creating technology from four patents that will be royalty-free. Back in 2021, it announced its Accessibility First Patent Pledge with the goal to meet the needs of a diverse gaming community.