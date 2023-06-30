Developers say Valve blocks AI games from Steam

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Valve, owner of Steam, is shifting from accepting AI-made games on its digital store.

The news was first reported by an AI game developer that shared their rejection letter on Reddit nearly a month ago.

Valve's rejection letter, in part, said, "After reviewing, we have identified intellectual property in [Game Name Here] which appears to belongs to one or more third parties. In particular, [Game Name Here] contains art assets generated by artificial intelligence that appears to be relying on copyrighted material owned by third parties.

"As the legal ownership of such AI-generated art is unclear, we cannot ship your game while it contains these AI-generated assets, unless you can affirmatively confirm that you own the rights to all of the IP used in the data set that trained the AI to create the assets in your game."

The Reddit user was not the only creator who saw their AI content blocked by Valve.

Grey Alien Games developer Jake Birkett also cited a trusted source in posting a picture of another Valve rejection letter on Twitter, this one specifying that Valve had the same rule for AI-generated text as well as art.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Value for comment.