Astro Bot beats Doom as the No.1 wishlisted game of the summer games showcases

Astro Bot is the winner of the summer games showcases (so far), with the most wishlists of all the games shown and announced over the past two weeks.

The data comes from IGN Playlist, which is a backlog and play activity tracker that is available on the web and via a mobile app.

The chart below is based on the purchase intent of over 43,000 gamers, and factors in new wishlists from May 30 (the day of the PlayStation State of Play conference) to June 12.

The interest in Astro Bot may come as a bit of a surprise. After all, Sony stated earlier in the year that it didn't plan to release any major new titles based on existing IP this year, and this game is due September 6. Therefore, it's likely even PlayStation had modest expectations for the game.

But Astro Bot is the successor to Astro's Playroom, an extended tech demo that was included with every PS5 sold (over 56 million units so far). As a result, Sony has exposed the Astro series to a very large audience already (including the crucial and lucrative early adopter audience), and we might just be seeing some of that audience returning for the sequel.

PlayStation may hold the top spot, but the rest of the Top Ten is dominated by games that featured in Xbox's showcase. The No.2 spot belongs to Doom: The Dark Ages by Bethesda, which opened Microsoft's show. The shooter is also coming to PS5 so has a larger addressable market than some of the other Xbox games in this list, such as Gears of War: E-Day at No.3, and Perfect Dark at No.4.

One thing worth noting about this chart is that it just counts people who wishlisted games during this two-week period. This naturally favours new games that were announced over the past two weeks, whereas games that were available to wishlist prior to this period (such as Assassin's Creed Shadows at No.5, Fable at No.8, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at No.9), will already have had a base of interest that isn't factored in here.

The biggest new IP of the showcases was Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which is an RPG from independent developer Sandfall Interactive and published by Kepler. The game just about comes ahead of another new IP in South of Midnight from Compulsion Games and Xbox, which received its first gameplay trailer last week.

Kepler has two games in the Top 25 most wishlisted titles, with Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn at No.21.

There were a few well received indie games that have made the Top 25, too. Mixtape from Beethoven and Dinosaur, and published by Annapurna, impressed during the Xbox showcase and that has translated to wishlists, coming in at No.15. Meanwhile, Neva, which was a much talked about game from Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest event, is at No.20.

Overall, although sequels dominate the Top Five, there's a decent number of new IP in this list, with nine original games overall.

This is ultimately just an early snapshot from the summer games showcases. Nintendo has yet to host its Direct video, and there will be plenty of media coverage to come from the games shown over the past two weeks. Therefore, we will look to provide a further update to this chart in the coming weeks.

GamesIndustry.biz, which is now part of the IGN group of websites, will continue to publish IGN Playlist insight and data moving forward.

Top Wishlisted Games May 30 – June 12 (IGN Playlist data)