Apple Vision Pro to launch in February

Apple will launch its new Apple Vision Pro on February 2 in the US.

The headset will set back consumers $3,499, and it will come with 256 GB of memory storage.

Apple's device visually and audibly displays digital content in a real-world space around the user.

Users can access the App Store and the over 250 games within Apple Arcade.

Its accessibility features include VoiceOver, Zoom, Switch Control, and Guided Access. VisionOS meanwhile allows eye tracking with one dominant eye if both aren’t an option.

Apple also says the Vision Pro will display more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye.

"Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore," said CEO Tim Cook.

Preorders for the headset will begin on January 19.