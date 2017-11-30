Sections

Gfinity full-year revenues up 64%

UK-based esports firm brings in £2.37m for year ended June 30, narrows losses as it expands into new markets

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

cdn.gfinityplc.com

