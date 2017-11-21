Sections

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age sells 1 million

PS4-exclusive HD remaster of PS2 game hits milestone a little over four months after release

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

twitter.com

Related stories

New Dragon Quest, old Final Fantasy drive Square Enix growth

Japanese debut of DQ XI, HD remaster of FF XII, and Nier: Automata push publisher to 24% sales growth for first half of fiscal year

By Brendan Sinclair

13 days ago

Final Fantasy: Back from the brink of disaster

On the rocks just five years ago, Final Fantasy is back to being one of the industry's top franchises - courtesy of some bold risk-taking from Square Enix

By Rob Fahey

A month ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.