Sections

Launchpad comes to Africa to support tech start-ups

Mentorship program provides companies with over $3 million in equity-free support

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

developers.googleblog.com

Related stories

$1.2bn games business lifts NetEase revenues up by more than a third

Chinese publisher reports revenues of $1.9 billion, profits of $839.9m for third quarter

By James Batchelor

2 hours ago

Kickstarter launches Patreon rival Drip

New crowdfunding platform allows creators to offer subscriptions for ongoing content, will integrate with Kickstarter

By James Batchelor

20 hours ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.