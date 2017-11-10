The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast: Virtual Reality, at Develop:VR Members of four VR studios join us to discuss the future of the industry's most talked-about technology

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast is out now, and we're once again talking about virtual reality.

This week, we're joined by a quartet of VR pioneers: Dave Ranyard, founder of Dream Reality Interactive and former Sony London developer; Stuart Whyte, director of VR product development at SOny London; Anna Hollinrake, senior artist at Climax Studios; and Simon Barratt, director and founder of Cooperative Innovations.

Recorded during this week's Develop:VR conference, this episode discusses the next steps for virtual reality, the ongoing hunt for that killer app, the importance of social aspects in VR titles, the evolution of out-of-home VR and advice on how to best get started when developing for the technology.

You can listen to the latest episode below, subscribe to our RSS feed, or download the file directly here. It is also available via iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

