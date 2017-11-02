Sections

The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast: Getting Lucky on Xbox One X, with Playful's Paul Bettner

We discuss cutesy platformers and virtual reality on the newest episode of our podcast

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast is available to download now, where we're joined by Playful CEO Paul Bettner to discuss his studio's forthcoming release - colourful platformer Super Lucky's Tale - and more.

During the episode, we talk about the potential for family-friendly titles on the traditionally hardcore Xbox One, how less realistic art styles might benefit from the power of Xbox One X and the leap from VR to standard 3D gaming for Playful's Lucky franchise.

We also touch upon recent pessimism surrounding virtual reality, why Playful isn't about to give up on the technology, and how it hopes to break new ground for VR with its upcoming adventure Star Child.

You can listen to the latest episode below, subscribe to our RSS feed, or download the file directly here. It is also available via iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

All our previous episodes can be found here. In fact, if you're interested in virtual reality, you should definitely check out our episodes with FuturLab's Kirsty Rigden or Kuju and Testronic earlier this year. The GamesIndustry.biz team also discussed the challenges Xbox One X faces back in August.

