Brawlhalla dev Blue Mammoth Games opening new Netherlands studio

James Batchelor UK Editor Friday 20th October 2017 Share this article Share

Blue Mammoth Games is in the process of establishing a foothold in Europe early next year with a brand new studio, GamesIndustry.biz can reveal.

The US developer, best known for free-to-play fighting hit Brawlhalla, will open new premises in Amsterdam in Jaunuary 2018.

Blue Mammoth's Netherlands branch will contribute to the ongoing development of Brawlhalla, as well as work on new products.

It will also enable the company to attend more European games conventions to better connect with its growing playerbase on the continent. There are even plans to host LAN tournaments throughout 2018, as it already does in the US.

Finally, the new studio will enable Blue Mammoth to tap into the talent pool of Europe. The office will initially start with a core team of three people, eventually hiring up to 25 staff over time.

"We are grateful to our players for supporting and spreading the word about Brawlhalla," co-founder and CTO Lincoln Hamilton told GamesIndustry.biz.

"Our growth and success directly comes directly from our close interaction with the community. Opening an office here in Europe is just one more way for us to continue that process."

Brawlhalla currently has a userbase of more than 7m players worldwide.

If you have jobs news to share or a new hire you want to shout about, please contact us on newhires@gamesindustry.biz