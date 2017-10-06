Digital Extremes expands to Toronto

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Friday 6th October 2017 Share this article Share

Digital Extremes

Digital Extremes is expanding. The London, Ontario-based developer of free-to-play co-op shooter Warframe is opening a new studio in nearby Toronto next month.

"Toronto has become a hub of impressive game development over the past 7-8 years," Digital Extremes VP of publishing Meredith Braun told GamesIndustry.biz "Being only two hours down the road from our headquarters in London, expanding to Toronto is a logical choice to continue growth plans for Digital Extremes and keep up with the pace of our growing stable of games."

Digital Extremes has been growing for years off the success of Warframe, establishing a California office in 2014 to handle publishing services. The new Toronto office will be focused on game development, Braun said.

"Our philosophy has always been to grow smart at a pace that's manageable," Braun said. "We're looking for the best people possible to join us in making games that touch people's lives and grow fantastic communities."

As for expanding its current game offerings beyond Warframe, the company recently announced a new free-to-play team-based shooter, The Amazing Eternals.