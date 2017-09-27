Volition lays off more than 30 - Report Disappointing sales for Agents of Mayhem leads Deep Silver to make cuts at studio, including GM Dan Cermak

Companies in this article Volition

Deep Silver has cut more than 30 employees from its Volition development studio this week, according to a Kotaku report.

Sources told the website that Deep Silver was unsatisfied with the early sales of Volition's latest release, Agents of Mayhem. The game debuted last month to mixed reviews and (at least in UK physical retailers) an underwhelming commercial reception.

The Urbana-Champaign, Illinois-based developer behind the Saints Row franchise touts a headcount of more than 200 people. It's not clear how the cuts were distributed throughout the team, but Volition GM Dan Cermak is reportedly among those let go. Cermak has been with Volition since 2003.

Deep Silver has yet to comment on the report.

