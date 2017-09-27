Sections

Volition lays off more than 30 - Report

Disappointing sales for Agents of Mayhem leads Deep Silver to make cuts at studio, including GM Dan Cermak

Deep Silver has cut more than 30 employees from its Volition development studio this week, according to a Kotaku report.

Sources told the website that Deep Silver was unsatisfied with the early sales of Volition's latest release, Agents of Mayhem. The game debuted last month to mixed reviews and (at least in UK physical retailers) an underwhelming commercial reception.

The Urbana-Champaign, Illinois-based developer behind the Saints Row franchise touts a headcount of more than 200 people. It's not clear how the cuts were distributed throughout the team, but Volition GM Dan Cermak is reportedly among those let go. Cermak has been with Volition since 2003.

Deep Silver has yet to comment on the report.

If you have jobs news to share or a new hire you want to shout about, please contact us on newhires@gamesindustry.biz

Related stories

Volition: Sarkeesian right to criticize Saints Row

"We never call a woman a 'ho' in Saints Row 4" says creative director

By Rachel Weber

3 years ago

Saints Row IV sells over 1 million copies in first week

PC version of game more than tripled its first week's sale numbers over Saints Row: The Third

By James Brightman

4 years ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.