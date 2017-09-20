Sections

BAFTA announces 2017 scholars

Two games designers among 39 recipients, one receives top honour of Prince William Scholarship

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

bafta.org

Related stories

BAFTA reveals 2017 Young Game Designers winners

Three out of four recipients are girls, Unity picks up Hero award for supporting talented kids

By James Batchelor

2 months ago

BAFTA to honour Riot Games' Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill at E3

League of Legends developers to receive Special Award in Los Angeles this week

By James Batchelor

3 months ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.