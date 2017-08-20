Microsoft details over 100 Xbox One X 'enhanced' games Plus a Project Scorpio edition of Xbox One X, and a Minecraft Xbox One S

Microsoft spent its Gamescom livestream detailing some of the games that will be enhanced for Xbox One X.

The company announced over 115 games that have been souped up for Microsoft's new console, including including Halo 5, Dishonored 2, Halo Wars 2, Killer Instinct, Resident Evil 7, Gears of War 4, Rime, Star WarsL Battlefront II, Project CARS 2, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Smite, Rocket League, Assassin's Creed Origins, Ark Survival Evolve and a whole lot more. The full list is through here.

The firm also showed some new titles that will utilise the hardware, including Frontier Development's Jurassic World Evolution, which is a theme-park-style game that's due next summer (the title is coming to PS4 and PC, too). Microsoft also confirmed the existence of a special edition of last year's ReCore, which was a big bet from Microsoft that unfortunately failed to deliver at the time.

Elsewhere, the platform holder pledged to support family and casual gamers, and announced that titles such as Disneyland Adventures and Zoo Tycoon will be updated for Xbox One X.

In terms of pre-orders, Microsoft detailed a special 'Project Scorpio' edition of Xbox One X. Similar to the 'Day One Edition' it created for the original Xbox One launch, this version of the console will feature a custom design and an exclusive vertical stand. It's available only to those that pre-order.

It wasn't just Xbox One X, however. Xbox One S bundles were also revealed, including a partnership with Warner Bros on Middle-earth: Shadow of War. The Shadow of War bundles will be priced at $279 for the 500GB S model (not available in the US) and $349 for the 1TB S edition (which is the same price as the current RRP). It will be bundled on October 10th alongside the launch of the game.

Finally, Microsoft showed off a limited edition Minecraft version of Xbox One S. The newly designed machine will come with a special 'Creeper' Minecraft controller, with a second 'pig' controller sold separately. It will also include the Minecraft game, and is coming to retail on October 3rd.