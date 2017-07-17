Sections

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age tops the UK boxed charts

Amazon Prime Day boosts sales of games in the Top Ten

July may be, historically, a dead month for the UK boxed games market. But it can be a real opportunity for smaller and niche products.

Take this week's No.1: Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age. It might come as a surprise to see this sitting at the top of the charts, but with few games to challenge it, it pretty much had the week all to itself.

In fact, although it might come as a surprise, this is actually an anticipated release amongst some of the more core Final Fantasy fans out there. It's a remaster of the decent PS2 game Final Fantasy XII (which was released just as the PS3 was about to launch), but featuring the expanded elements from the Japan-only version of the game. And with the franchise enjoying a bit of a resurgence following the success of Final Fantasy XV, it was always likely to do ok.

Of course, we might expect the game to tumble down the charts next week. But Square Enix's decision to push the game out in early July looks to have paid off for this niche release.

Elsewhere, and the boxed market actually enjoyed a strong week overall, boosted by Amazon's Prime Day retail event.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare has shot back up the charts to No.2, with a 440% sales increase. The game was being sold for under £30 last week. Overwatch (No.4) sales jumped up 82%, GTA V (No.5) rose 22% week-on-week, Forza Horizon 3 (No.6) enjoyed a 157% sales spike, Minecraft: Xbox Edition (no.7) leapt up 289% and Wipeout Omega Collection (No.8) saw a 281% sales increase. Rounding off the Top Ten, Horizon Zero Dawn makes it to No.9 with a 89% rise, while Injustice 2 is back at No.10 following a 95% sales jump.

The only game in the Top Ten to suffer a week-on-week sales decline was Crash Bandicoot: N Sane Trilogy, which still managed No.3.

There were no other new releases in the charts, and for the first time since it launched, not a single Nintendo Switch game in the Top Ten. Nintendo may be readying its next big Switch stock push for the arrival of Splatoon 2 later this week

Here is the full UKIE/GfK Top Ten for the week ending July 15th:

Last WeekThis WeekTitle
New Entry1Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
82Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
13Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilog
34Overwatch
25Grand Theft Auto V
146Forza Horizon 3
227Minecraft: Xbox Edition
248Wipeout: Omega Collection
109Horizon: Zero Dawn
2010Injustice 2

Related stories

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds tops GTA V on concurrent Steam users

PUBG is now fourth on the list of highest concurrent player numbers, right behind Fallout 4

By Matthew Handrahan

41 minutes ago

Zynga apologizes for random DLC pricing experiment

Publisher charged players between $5 and $35 for Fast and the Furious tie-in car in CSR Racing 2

By Brendan Sinclair

3 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.