Outplay doubles revenue to £15.5m Scottish developer also recorded profit at £687,000 in 2016

Outplay Entertainment

Mobile studio Outplay Entertainment has reported that its revenues almost doubled year-on-year.

Revenues for the year ending December 31st 2016 came in at £15.5m - well over the £6.3m generated the previous year, Pocket Gamer reports.

The Scotland-based developer also reports profits before tax rocketed up to £687,000 from a £889,000 loss in 2015.

It also noted "significant growth" in the number of active players for its titles, as well as the money each title is generating. Revenue from in-app purchases rose from £4m in 2015 to £9.5m last year.

Outplay is best known for mobile titles such as Alien Creeps, Castle Creeps and Bubble Blaze, as well as its Rovio collaboration Angry Birds Pop.

The studio's latest financials also put a figure on last year's acquisition of Eight Pixels Square, a UK developer formed by former Eurocom staff. The deal reportedly cost £248,000.