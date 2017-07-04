Sections

Sumo Digital acquires art studio Atomhawk

Firm behind key art for Guardians of the Galaxy and Injustice 2 now owned by Crackdown 3 developer

UK-based studio Sumo Digital has acquired Atomhawk for an undisclosed sum.

Atomhawk is a leading digital art and design studio that has worked across a range of hugely popular movies and video games since it first opened doors in 2009.

Its portfolio includes this year's chart-topping beat-'em-up Injustice 2, virtual reality poster child Eve Valkyrie and Marvel Studios' box office smash Guardians of the Galaxy. The UK firm is also planning to expand to the US.

New parent Sumo, meanwhile, is perhaps best known for developing games that range from the Sonic & All-Stars Racing series to 2017 indie-style hit Snake Pass. It is currently working on Microsoft's Crackdown 3 and zombie action title Dead Island 2.

"Atomhawk continues to build an impressive track record across games, film and digital media," said Sumo CEO Carl Cavers. "Both companies will continue to operate independently with the acquisition allowing us to accelerate growth across the group."

Atomhawk MD Cumron Ashtiani added: "This investment and strategic support enables us to realise our ambitions to drive Atomhawk forward - expanding the creative services we offer and the imminent opening of a second studio in North America."

