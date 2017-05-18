Sections

Ukie's Student Game Jam starts today

Fourth and biggest event will see 21 teams from across the UK will compete over the next 48 hours

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

ukie.org.uk

Related stories

212 games approved for UK tax relief in 12 months

That's a rise of 59.4% year-on-year

By Christopher Dring

6 days ago

GamesIndustry.biz Careers Fair: Full UKIE Careers Bar schedule revealed

Speakers from Unity, Playground Games, Playtonic Games, Creative Assembly, Team17 and more to offer jobs advice at EGX Rezzed

By James Batchelor

A month ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.