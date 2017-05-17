Sections

VR motion tracking firm OptiTrack opens European office

New division based in Paris and led by Dr. Francois Asseman

OptiTrack Establishes European Office to Service Expanded Customer Base

Corvallis, OR - May 16, 2017 - OptiTrack has established a new office in Paris, France in order to offer enhanced support for European customers and distributors. The office will be led by Dr. Francois Asseman, Ph.D, whose education and experience includes a doctorate in Biomechanics and Neuroscience, a three-year postdoctoral fellowship in clinical research and six years experience in mechanical engineering.

"Over 60% of our clients are outside the US and having top experts available to our customers in the European time zones will do even more to enable their success. The new Paris office is our latest step in providing local, factory level service for this important customer segment. Dr. Asseman was an easy choice to head the office with his deep technical understanding, having already helped hundreds of OptiTrack customers across dramatically different use cases including Movement Sciences, Robotics, and Virtual Reality (VR)," said Brian Nilles, OptiTrack's Chief Strategy Officer.

