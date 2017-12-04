Sections

Sony experimenting with PSVR free trial program

The program has already reached max capacity, but it's an interesting tactic to spark more VR adoption

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

tryplaystationvr.com

Related stories

BBC launches VR Hub studio

Broadcaster will focus on high-quality, high-impact experiences in effort to push tech to the mainstream

By Brendan Sinclair

3 days ago

VR to star in China's $1.5bn future tech theme park

Virtual rollercoasters, shooting games and alien tours will feature

By Christopher Dring

6 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.