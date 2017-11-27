UK charts: PS4 and PSVR enjoy a strong Black Friday PlayStation VR sold more than in the previous 18 weeks combined, strongest week of the year for software units and revenue

Matthew Handrahan Editor-in-Chief Monday 27th November 2017

Sony enjoyed a strong Black Friday in the UK this year, with both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR matching some of their strongest sales weeks to date.

According to the Ukie Gfk charts, PlayStation 4 had its strongest Black Friday week since 2013, the same week that the console launched. Sales of PlayStation VR, meanwhile, were "on a par" with the headset's launch week, and equivalent to the total sold through in the preceding 18 weeks.

Between PS4 and Xbox One, this Black Friday's unit sales were up 3 per cent year-on-year, with more than 83 per cent of all hardware units sold in official hardware bundles.

The popularity of hardware bundles (both official and bespoke) also had an impact on the software chart, with each of the top three games available with a console. Overall, software unit sales were up 89 per cent over the previous week, and revenue was up 53 per cent, making this the biggest week of 2017 by both metrics.

Call of Duty: World War II spent a fourth straight week on top, while FIFA 18 climbed one place to reclaim second, and Gran Turismo: Sport scaled nearly the full length of the top ten, up from ninth to third place. FIFA and GT: Sport's gain was very much Battlefront 2's loss, which fell from second to finish the week in fourth.

Much like its iconic PlayStation racing counterpart, Forza Motorsport 7 also showed dramatic improvement over the prior week, climbing nine places to finish in sixth. Bethesda's deep discounting also showed dramatic returns, with both Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Fallout 4 back in the top ten after gaining 11 and 14 places respectively.