EA share price dips following loot box debacle Also, Need for Speed Payback retools loot boxes following "community feedback"

Haydn Taylor Staff Writer Monday 20th November 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Electronic Arts

EA stock prices fell last week following the launch of Star Wars Battlefront II and the surrounding loot box controversy.

As reported by Gamespot, EA shares fell by $2.78 (2.49%) down to $108.82.

Hours before launch on Friday, EA removed all microtransactions from the game and DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson apologised for how things turned out.

"This was never our intention. Sorry we didn't get this right," he said.

However, with EA's share price up 42% this year, the loot box debacle doesn't appear to be having a discernible impact on the company's performance.

In an SEC filing on Friday, EA said that the removal of microtransactions is "not expected to have a material impact on EA's fiscal year 2018 financial guidance."

Despite this, it has been announced that Need for Speed Payback, another EA offering, is retooling how loot boxes work following "community feedback."

In a reddit post, developer F8RGE said that it has been working on improving "experience with the progression," in order to make it a "more enjoyable experience."

"Today's changes are just phase one and we have further tweaks coming," added the developer.