Disney pressured EA to pull Star Wars microtransactions - Report

When Electronic Arts said it was temporarily disabling microtransaction purchases in Star Wars Battlefront II due to feedback, it may have meant feedback from players and licensing partners alike. According to the Wall Street Journal, EA's decision to drop the microtransactions for launch came after a word from Star Wars owner Disney.

Citing a person familiar with the matter, the Journal reported that recent online backlash over the game's post-purchase monetization model had been noticed by Disney executives, with CEO Robert Iger himself said to be "alarmed." Disney head of consumer products and interactive media Jimmy Pitaro was said to express his concerns to Disney this week, specifically the company's unhappiness with how the controversy was reflecting poorly on the Star Wars brand.

Analysts GamesIndustry.biz spoke to generally agreed that with the controversy now addressed at least temporarily, Battlefront II sales should be fine. EA seemed to agree, saying in an SEC filing this afternoon that it expects the removal of microtransactions to have no material impact on its guidance for the fiscal year.