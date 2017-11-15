Epic Games renews EGX Rezzed partnership Titles in the 'Powered by Unreal Engine' zone will be eligible to have their exhibition space doubled, courtesy of Epic

James Brightman Editor, North America Thursday 16th November 2017

GamesIndustry.biz parent company Gamer Network has announced today that it's renewed an agreement with Epic Games to bring back the 'Powered by Unreal Engine' zone to its popular EGX Rezzed event. After a successful debut with the zone at this year's EGX Rezzed, Epic will once again offer a 2-for-1 scheme for Unreal developers exhibiting there in 2018, meaning that they will be eligible to have their space doubled for free.

The offer will be made available on a first come, first served basis and so developers will need to act quickly to secure the offer. Interested parties can reach out to mat.lambert@gamer-network.net.

"The passionate and knowledgeable players that attend EGX Rezzed provide Unreal developers with a perfect opportunity to get constructive feedback on their games, build awareness and desire amongst the community and raise their profile within a deeply engaged group of games enthusiasts. This is the kind of support that makes a difference and something we're happy to provide to our creative community," commented Mike Gamble, European Territory Manager of Epic Games.

"We were thrilled with the developer response to our partnership with Epic Games at EGX Rezzed 2017," said Matt Styles, Event Director of EGX Rezzed. "The programme was hugely beneficial in helping developers spread the word about their games and we're looking forward to replicating this success on a larger scale at next year's event."

EGX Rezzed, which is the closing event for London Games Festival 2018, is now entering its seventh year, with a strong focus on PC and indie games. The event will take place at London's Tobacco Dock from April 13-15, 2018. More information and tickets can be found here.