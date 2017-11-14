GDC rolling out its own film festival Event organizers open submissions for documentaries and other game-focused films to screen during annual conference

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Tuesday 14th November 2017

Game Developers Conference is getting into the movie business. The organizers of the annual San Francisco-based event today announced that the 2018 version would host the inaugural GDC Film Festival.

The GDC Film Festival is set for March 19-21, 2018 at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, right next to the Moscone Center where GDC proper will be taking place. All GDC badge holders will be able to attend GDC Film Festival screenings on a first-come, first-served basis, along with Q&As featuring the filmmakers themselves.

As for what films will be featured, GDC is inviting a number of video game documentaries and other films centered on gaming, and has opened submissions for the next month for others who would like their work considered for inclusion. The GDC Film Festival is being MC'd and co-curated by Toronto-based designer Mathew Kumar.