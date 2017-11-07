Dallas Cowboys owner buys majority stake in Complexity Gaming

Haydn Taylor Staff Writer Tuesday 7th November 2017 Share this article Share

Esports continues to provide enticing investment opportunities for those outside the industry. The latest entrants are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and investment partner John Goff, who have acquired a majority share in Complexity Gaming.

This is just the latest in a string of investments from mainstream personalities and traditional sports organisations. Jennifer Lopez, Shaquille O'Neal, and more recently, The New York Yankees, have all invested in esports to one degree or another.

Founded in 2003, Complexity Gaming is one of the oldest esports organisations around. It fields teams in 26 different competitive games, including Hearthstone, Dota 2, StarCraft II, and Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

CEO and co-founder Jason Lake will be staying on in his current position and will retain a minority interest in the company. It has been confirmed that Complexity will be relocated to the Dallas Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco, Texas. The group is to "begin immediate construction of state-of-the-art operations centre" offering "premier training, athletic development, and sport medicine services."

"Dreams do come true. I'm thrilled and honored beyond words to be working with the Jones and Goff families," said Lake. "Everyone at Complexity is eager to re-locate to the great state of Texas and continue building our gaming legacy alongside such unparalleled partners."

Jones has good track record with building up success stories. The Dallas Cowboys, which he bought in 1989 for $140 million, are now worth $4.2 billion and is the most valuable sports franchise in the world.

"The growth in professional gaming is incredibly significant. We are proud to be stepping into this space with John Goff," said Jones. "The synergies here are endless and I'm confident our resources will continue the growth of Complexity for years to come."

Founder and chairman of Goff Capital and Crescent Real Estate, John Goff added: "Esports are a $700 million industry growing over 40% annually for the foreseeable future with viewership numbers surpassing many major, traditional sports.

"Acquiring an iconic organisation in partnership with the owners of the most valuable sports franchise in the world made for an ideal investment partnership. The sponsorship and marketing might of the Jones family and character and tenacity of Jason Lake are second to none. We could not be more excited to be a part of such a collection of talent."