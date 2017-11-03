Perfect World closes down Motiga Other Perfect World studios could be affected, says Motiga CEO

Haydn Taylor Staff Writer Friday 3rd November 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Motiga

Motiga, the studio behind free-to-play MOBA Gigantic, has been shut down down by its parent company Perfect World.

Mass redundancies at the studio have been commonplace over the years. Most recently it released one fifth of its workforce in March of this year, mere months before the official launch of Gigantic.

While the number of layoffs has yet to be confirmed, according to a tweet from one former employee, it appears to be around 70.

All things must end, some great people are now looking for some jobs, godspeed friends <3 #motigapic.twitter.com/ZClxeS9Mtd — Thor (@ThorDG) November 2, 2017

Speaking to Destructoid, Motiga founder and CEO Chris Chung said that the studio closure was a "corporate decision".

"Perfect World as a public company has a profitability goal and they decided to cut parts of the company that were not profitable," he said. "In short, Gigantic was not making enough revenue."

According to Chung, other Perfect World studios will be affected by this decision, but didn't share any details.

"Gigantic will be left at the hands of a maintenance team composed of few dedicated folks at Motiga," he added. "They are [an] awesome group of people that will be working on the game until some time in the future when it doesn't make sense anymore."