Number of Xbox One X enhanced games rises to over 130

Microsoft has today announced that the catalogue of enhanced games for Xbox One X now exceeds 130 titles. Games recently added to the ever expanding list include Far Cry 5, Okami HD, L.A. Noire, and new IP Greedfall.

Microsoft has also re-opened pre-orders for the new console. This follows the announcement of the limited edition Xbox One X Project Scorpio last month at Gamescom, which set record pre-order sales for the company within the first five days.

With a price tag of $499 the Xbox One X costs $100 more than the PS4 Pro, but now boasts more enhanced games than its rival, which reportedly sits at around 120. Enhanced Xbox games can be improved in a number of ways from visuals to loading times and users who upgrade to an Xbox One X will automatically get the enhanced version of games they already own.

Even so, consumers could buy a PS4 and Xbox One S for the price of the new console, a revelation which led industry analysts to agree the price could limit consumer appeal.

"I think that the price point is too high. Consoles have historically failed at this price point, and consumers seem unwilling to accept anything over $399," said Wedbush Securities' Michael Pachter. "I think it will resonate well with the wealthy few who buy it, but think it's too expensive."

The Xbox One X is slated for release on November 7th. GamesIndustry.biz spoke to corporate VP of Xbox platform engineering Mike Ybarra earlier this month about confusion over the console's target audience.