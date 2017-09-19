Sections

Phil Spencer joins Microsoft senior leadership team

Xbox head and executive VP of gaming gets nod to join 16-member panel of company's key voices

Phil Spencer's influence at Microsoft is growing. As reported by ZDNet, Microsoft's executive vice president of gaming has been added to the company's senior leadership team.

Spencer's inclusion in the 16-person leadership group is notable in part because the Xbox business was already represented on it. The leadership team includes Terry Myerson, executive vice president of the Windows and devices group, which handles Xbox, as well as Windows, Windows Server, Surface, HoloLens, among other businesses.

Spencer has been with Microsoft since 2002, shortly after the original Xbox's debut. He has been in charge of the Xbox business since March of 2014, when he took over the role from Marc Whitten.

