Kickstarter is now officially open to Japanese creators
Previously, Japanese projects needed an international partner to access Kickstarter's community
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
Publisher's VP of investor relations says the technology is already in place for a shift to an access model like Spotify or Netflix
Most games are sent out to die, says No More Robots' Mike Rose, but building an audience isn't "luck of the draw"
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?