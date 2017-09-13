Sections

Kickstarter is now officially open to Japanese creators

Previously, Japanese projects needed an international partner to access Kickstarter's community

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

kickstarter.com

Related stories

Gaming's move away from ownership model is inevitable - EA

Publisher's VP of investor relations says the technology is already in place for a shift to an access model like Spotify or Netflix

By Brendan Sinclair

17 hours ago

How to announce a video game in 2017

Most games are sent out to die, says No More Robots' Mike Rose, but building an audience isn't "luck of the draw"

By Mike Rose

21 hours ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.